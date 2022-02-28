English
    Major fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise, no casualty

    The blaze broke out in B-wing of the NG Royal Park building located in Kanjurmarg (East). "It was a ‘level-two’ (major) fire and was confined to the 9th and 10th floors of the building," a fire official said.

    PTI
    February 28, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
    [Representative Image: Shutterstock]

    A major fire broke out in a ground-plus-ten floor residential building in the Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai on the afternoon of February 28, a fire official said.

    There has been no report of any casualty so far, he said.

    The blaze broke out in B-wing of the NG Royal Park building located in Kanjurmarg (East). "It was a ‘level-two’ (major) fire and was confined to the 9th and 10th floors of the building," the official said.

    The fire brigade got a call at 1.17 pm about the blaze, following which six fire engines, four jumbo tankers, two water tankers, an ambulance, and other assistance were rushed to the spot, the official said.

    Efforts were on to douse the flames, he said.
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 04:07 pm

