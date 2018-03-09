Major fire breaks out in Maharashtra chemical company, 14 people injured

At least 14 people were injured, three seriously, after a major fire broke out in an explosion inside a boiler at a chemicals company in Boisar-Tarapur industrial estate in Palghar district late on Thursday night.

The incident occurred after an accidental fire at Novaphene Speciality Limited in Boisar MIDC industrial area. The police, fire, and medical teams are on the spot to douse the fire, but the flames have spread to nearly three neighbouring industries. No casualty has been reported so far.

There is a fire after boiler blast in the Boisar industrial estate. The impact of the blast was felt in the villages around 8 kms vicinity. Our team has reached the spot with fire brigade, Manjunath Singe, Superintendent of Police, Palghar said.

There are chemical drums inside these companies, due to which the fire is spreading, he said. Tarapur Automic Power Station, which is also situated on Boisar-Tarapur Road is around 20 kms away from the spot, he added.