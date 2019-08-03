Major fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai

A major fire broke out in a four- storey commercial building in Masjid area of south Mumbai in the wee hours on August 3, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

"The fire brigade control room received a call at 4.24 am today, alerting that a major fire has broken out in Navrang building located on Abdul Rehman street," Mumbai fire brigade chief P S Rahangdale said.

Four fire fighting jets were rushed to the scene immediately, he said.

"The blaze had started on the ground floor. It was confined to the electric wiring and some stationary articles kept on the loft and the mezzanine floor. Due to the fire, dense smoke engulfed the building, causing poor visibility during the rescue operation," Rahangdale said.