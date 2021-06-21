Major fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar, at least 6 people feared trapped

No injuries have been reported so far in the fire that broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi’s Udyog Nagar. (Image: ANI)

At least five to six people are suspected to be trapped inside a shoe factory in West Delhi’s Udyog Nagar, where a major fire broke out in the morning on June 21, reported news agency PTI citing police.



#WATCH | Delhi: Fire fighting operations underway at a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar where a fire broke out this morning. 31 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/JywkQ1bAQL

"We got a PCR call about a fire in a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar at 8.56 am. Twenty-four fire tenders are at the spot and 15 more vehicles have been called even as efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, according to the police. The cause of the fire is not known yet, the police added.

Delhi Fire Service officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and two CATS ambulances are also at the spot to attend to any emergencies.