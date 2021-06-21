MARKET NEWS

Major fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar, at least 6 people feared trapped

The Fire Department received a call about the fire at the shoe factory in West Delhi’s Udyog Nagar in the morning at 8.22 am

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
No injuries have been reported so far in the fire that broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi’s Udyog Nagar. (Image: ANI)

At least five to six people are suspected to be trapped inside a shoe factory in West Delhi’s Udyog Nagar, where a major fire broke out in the morning on June 21, reported news agency PTI citing police.

"We got a PCR call about a fire in a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar at 8.56 am. Twenty-four fire tenders are at the spot and 15 more vehicles have been called even as efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, according to the police. The cause of the fire is not known yet, the police added.

Delhi Fire Service officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and two CATS ambulances are also at the spot to attend to any emergencies.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Jun 21, 2021 12:09 pm

