App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Major fire breaks out at godowns in industrial area in Goregaon

Two firemen were injured during the fire-fighting operation, a senior official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A major fire broke out at two godowns in an industrial area in suburban Goregaon on August 24 morning, a senior official said.

Two firemen were injured during the fire-fighting operation, he said.

"The fire broke out at Plot no 7 in Udyog Nagar Industrial Estate in Goregaon West at 6.57 am. It was confined to two godowns of chemical and pharmaceutical products, located on the second floor of the ground plus two-storey building," Mumbai fire brigade chief, P S Rahangdale, said.

Close

The fire brigade team reached the spot at 7.25 am and immediately launched the fire-fighting operation, he said.

"Eight fire fighting engines were engaged in the task of dousing the flames," he said.

Two firemen complained of suffocation during the operation and were taken to a hospital, he said.

The cause of the fire will be ascertained after an inquiry, Rahangdale added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 11:46 am

tags #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.