Major fire at slum in Bandra, no loss of life reported

A massive fire broke out at a slum in suburban Bandra on Tuesday morning, a fire brigade official said. No loss of life has been reported so far and eight water tankers, nine fire engines as well as ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to put out the blaze, the official said.

The incident was reported at 11.50 am in Nargis Dutt Nagar slum, located opposite Bandra fire station in Bandra (West), the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

"A joint team of fire brigade, ward staffers and Mumbai Police personnel has been mobilised to douse the flames," it added.

Local MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, who is overseeing the rescue operation, said prima facie the blaze was triggered by a cylinder blast in the slum.

Further details are awaited.