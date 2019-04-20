Major fire at oil production unit near Nashik

An oil production unit located in an industrial area in Sinnar near here suffered severe damages in a major fire early Satuday, police said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident that took place around 3 am, they said.

"The security guard posted there noticed the blaze and informed the company owners and other authorities about it. A major tragedy was averted as the incident happened in the wee hours, when there were no employees in the unit," police said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control, they said.

The plant, located around 35 kms from Nashik city, is engaged in producing oil from discarded tyres.

According to police, short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the blaze.