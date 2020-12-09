PlusFinancial Times
Major fire at Mumbai's iconic Kitab Khana book shop in South Mumbai, none hurt

Eight fire engines and six jetties were rushed to the spot.

PTI
Dec 9, 2020 / 09:07 PM IST
Representative image

A major fire broke out at Kitab Khana, a book shop in Fort area of South Mumbai on December 9 evening, but nobody was reported injured in the incident, civic officials said.

The fire erupted on the ground floor 'Kitab Khana' shop located in a four storey Somaiya Bhavan building near Flora Fountain around 5 pm, an official said.

Eight fire engines and six jetties were rushed to the spot, he said.

"Around 7.30 pm, the fire was covered from all sides. The blaze has been doused and a cooling operation is underway," a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spokesperson said.

"There was no report of any injury to anyone," the civic official added.
