Major fire at Mumbai high-rise: 7 dead, 15 injured

According to Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar, the fire is under control but smoke is huge.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
The fire erupted around 7 am in Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank. (Image: ANI)

At least seven persons were killed and 15 others injured in a major fire that broke out in a 20-storey residential building in the Tardeo area of central Mumbai on January 22, reported news agency citing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The blaze erupted around 7 am in the Kamala building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank, reported news agency PTI quoting a BMC official.

"It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot. Thirteen fire engines, seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation," he said, adding that it was tagged as a level-3 (major) fire.

In the fire accident, several persons were injured. While 15 of them were taken to the nearby Bhatia Hospital, four others were rushed to the Nair Hospital, the official said.

According to Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar, the fire is under control but smoke is huge. All people have been rescued, she told reporters.
Moneycontrol News
