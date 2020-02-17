Major fire at GST Bhavan in Mumbai; no casualty reported

A major fire broke out in the nine-storey GST Bhavan in Mazagon area of Mumbai, Maharashtra on February 17.

There was no immediate reports of any casualty.

The fire erupted on the eighth floor of the GST Bhavan around 12.30 pm, an official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. Thick smoke was seen emanating from the building after the fire.

"It is a level-4 (massive) fire. Sixteen fire engines have been deployed to douse the flames. Firefighting efforts are on. There is no report of any injury," the official said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

The building was earlier known as the Sales Tax Bhavan. But, since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), it is now called the GST Bhavan.

(To be updated when more details are available)

(With inputs from PTI)