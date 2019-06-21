App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Major fire at furniture market in Delhi, metro services affected

The blaze, which was reported at 5.55 am, has been doused with help of 17 fire tenders, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said, adding that no one has been injured in the incident.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Representational image: Reuters)
A major fire broke out at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj station early Friday morning, prompting authorities to stop metro services, officials said.

The blaze, which was reported at 5.55 am, has been doused with help of 17 fire tenders, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said, adding that no one has been injured in the incident.

Currently officials are inspecting the metro track, he said.

In a tweet, Delhi Metro said movement of trains has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from underneath.

"Short loops are being run between Janakpuri West and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. No service between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden temporarily," it said.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

