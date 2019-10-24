Majalgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Majalgaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Majalgaon is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Beed district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 73.13% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 71.2% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, R T Deshmukh (Jija) won this seat by a margin of 37245 votes, which was 17.39% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 214175 votes.

Prakashdada Sundarrao Solanke won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7909 votes. NCP polled 188173 votes, 46.2% of the total votes polled.