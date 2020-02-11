App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahua Moitra, Manish Tewari included in par panel on data protection bill

Moitra and Tewari will replace Saugata Roy (TMC) and Jothi Mani (Congress) in the Committee, which has members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two members of Lok Sabha were on Tuesday included in the Joint Committee of two Houses on Personal Data Protection Bill.

The government's proposal to include Mahua Moitra of the TMC and Manish Tewari of the Congress in the joint committee was approved by voice vote in the lower house.

Moitra and Tewari will replace Saugata Roy (TMC) and Jothi Mani (Congress) in the Committee, which has members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Close
The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, which outlines framework for handling of personal data including its processing by public and private entities, has been referred to a Joint Committee of both the Houses.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 04:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.