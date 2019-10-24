Mahim Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mahim Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mahim is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 58.6% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50.4% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sada Sarvankar won this seat by a margin of 5941 votes, which was 4.36% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 136276 votes.

Nitin Vijaykumar Sardesai won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 8926 votes. MNS polled 128865 votes, 37.82% of the total votes polled.