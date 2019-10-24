Mahendragarh Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mahendragarh Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mahendragarh Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Mahendragarh constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Mahendragarh is an Assembly constituency in Mahendragarh district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 80.96% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 74.87% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ram Bilash Sharma won this seat by a margin of 34491 votes, which was 24.67% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 139805 votes.
Dan Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 5453 votes. INC polled 111992 votes, 37.76% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
