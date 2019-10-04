App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 08:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mahatma Gandhi's portrait defaced in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

A case has been filed in the matter on a complaint by Rewa city Congress chief Gurmeet Singh Mangu.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was defaced at Bapu Bhawan in Laxmanbagh Sansthan here on Gandhi Jayanti by unidentified persons who wrote "deshdrohi" (traitor) over it and also stole an urn which was used for immersing his ashes, police said on October 3. The incident happened on October 2 when the country was celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

"The matter was brought to our notice by those managing Laxmanbagh Sansthan. We found that the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was defaced and someone had written 'deshdrohi' over it," Rewa SP Abid Khan told PTI.

Close

In the complaint, Mangu had alleged that the stolen urn contained the ashes of Gandhi, but Khan said police were not sure about it.

"We are not probing it," he said.

A case under sections 153(B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC was registered in this regard, the SP said.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 08:53 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

