Mahatma Gandhi's lifestyle did not leave any carbon footprint, a lesson for world: PM Modi

Mahatma Gandhi's lifestyle was a crucial lesson for the world facing the daunting challenge of global warming and climate change as he lived such a life that he did not leave any carbon footprint, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the prestigious Yonsei University here along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Modi said in the 20th Century, Mahatma Gandhi was "perhaps the mankind's biggest gift".

"In the last century through his personality, through his life and values, Mahatma Gandhi showed us what the future will be. In fact he used to say my life is my lesson," said the prime minister, who arrived here on Thursday on two-day visit.

"Mahatma Gandhi used to say the God and nature have given everything to fulfil a human being's need but not the greed. The natural resources are not enough if we want to satisfy our greed. He used to say our life should be need based and not greed based," Modi said.

He said that terrorism and climate change are two biggest challenges mankind is facing and Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and values can help the world address both the pressing issues.

"During Mahatma Gandhi's lifetime there was no discussion about climate change and environment, but the statesman led such a life that he did not leave any carbon footprint. He showed what living in harmony with nature is. He showed that it is important to leave a clean and green planet for the future generations."

"Gandhi used to say we don't have the right to take away the natural resources that belong to the future generations. We should leave a better world for them so that they could breath clean air, get clean water," the prime minister said.

Modi is visiting South Korea on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in. This is his second visit to the Republic of Korea since 2015 and second summit meeting with President Moon Jae-in.

After unveiling Mahatma Gandhi's bust, the prime minister met the mayor of South Korean city Gimhae and gifted him a Bodhi tree sapling as a mark of close ties between the two countries.

An agreement was signed in 2000 by the two countries to develop Ayodhya and Gimhae as sister cities, following which a memorial was constructed in Ayodhya which is visited by a large number of tourists from South Korea every year.

People in South Korea believe that 2,000 years ago, an Ayodhya princess had married Korean King Kim Suro. At present, their descendants are members of the ‘Crock Clan'.

Members of India-Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group also called on the prime minister and discussed the role of Parliament in improving bilateral relations.