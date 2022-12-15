 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahatma Gandhi's ideals must continue to guide actions in ensuring peace and stability around the world: Jaishankar

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:42 AM IST

Jaishankar made the remarks while jointly unveiling Mahatma Gandhi's bust at a sombre ceremony at the North Lawns of the United Nations with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the 77th session of the General Assembly Csaba Korosi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday said that as the world grapples with violence, armed conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, Mahatma Gandhi's ideals must continue to guide actions in ensuring peace and stability around the world.

"Honoured to join UNSG @antonioguterres and @UN_PGA Csaba Korosi in unveiling the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the @UN Headquarters. May his presence in these hallowed premises inspire the UN to live up to its founding ideals," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The ceremony was attended by UN Ambassadors and leaders as well as Security Council members. The ceremony also included a soulful rendition of 'Vaishnav Jana To.' The Gandhi bust, a gift from India to the United Nations, is made by renowned Indian sculptor Padma Shree awardee Ram Sutar, who has also designed the 'Statue of Unity'. The bust is the first Gandhi sculpture installed in the UN headquarters, which proudly displays gifts and artifacts from around the world.

"Today, as the world grapples with violence, armed conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, Gandhi ideals must continue to guide our actions in ensuring peace and stability around the world," Jaishankar said in his remarks at the event.

"Conflict and inequality seem an inevitable part of the human condition. Mahatma Gandhi's greatest lesson to the world was that this may not be so. Conflicts can be resolved, and inequalities can be addressed," he added.