Mahatma Gandhi wanted Congress to quit as political party and instead work for social and moral freedom post Independence: Ram Madhav

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

In a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, he said Mahatma Gandhi's wish to dissolve Congress seems to be fulfilled by another Gandhi.

BJP leader Ram Madhav

Mahatma Gandhi believed India became 'politically free' on August 15, 1947, and wanted Congress to work for attaining social, economic, and moral freedom instead of working as a political party, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said on Sunday.

Speaking at the litfest 'Sahitya Parab 2022' in Raipur, he also claimed since Congress leaders had stopped paying heed to Gandhiji, this suggestion was not acceptable to them. In a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, he said Mahatma Gandhi's wish to dissolve Congress seems to be fulfilled by another Gandhi.

"When India got freedom on August 15, 1947, everyone called it 'azadi' and 'swatantratra' (Independence). But Mahatma Gandhi was the only person who denied saying this and said India became politically independent," Madhav said.

Three days before Mahatma Gandhi's death (he was assassinated on January 30, 1948), he dictated a proposal that he wanted to get passed in the next convention of the Indian National Congress. However, that convention was not held as Gandhiji was assassinated, Madhav said.

"In that proposal, Gandhiji had written India has attained only political freedom but social, economic and moral freedom are yet to be achieved in the Indian society," he said.

Madhav said Gandhiji had suggested launching another movement (to attain social, economic and moral freedom) and keep it out of the purview of politics, and therefore, Congress had to quit as a political party.