Maharashtra's Thane logs 357 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

PTI
July 19, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST
Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far have reached 39.13 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive. (Image: AP)

Thane has added 357 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,40,677, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

Eight more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which pushed the death toll in the district to 10,912, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.01 per cent.
