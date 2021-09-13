Maharashtra's Thane logs 240 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Representative image

With the addition of 240 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,54,644, an official said on Monday.

Besides these new cases reported on Sunday, three more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,343, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,124, while the death toll stands at 3,294, another official said.