Maharashtra's Palghar now falls under level-II of unlock plan as COVID-19 situation improves

PTI
June 12, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

With the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra's Palghar improving in terms of the positivity rate and its oxygen bed occupancy, the district now falls under level-II of the state's unlock plan, an official said.

The district is currently under level-III and the revised easing of curbs under level-II will come into effect from Monday. The government on Friday announced the weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy figures all the administrative units in the state.

It had last week fixed the five levels of restrictions based on these two parameters. Palghar collector Manik Gursal on Friday notified that the entire district, including the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) limits, improved to level-II from the existing level-III in terms of the restrictions.

Under level-II category, the positivity rate is five per cent positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy is between 25 per cent and 40 per cent. Meanwhile, Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar said that the district will continue to remain under level-III of the unlock plan, except the civic limits of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan, the decision about which will be taken after the analysis of figures.

The levels of these three corporations will be announced after a meeting of the disaster management team. The positivity rate under level-III ranges between five and 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is above 40 per cent.
first published: Jun 12, 2021 10:15 am

