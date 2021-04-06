Maharashtra's new COVID-19 guidelines: E-commerce firms examine norms for vaccination, testing of delivery personnel

File image: A Zomato delivery worker waits to collect an order from a restaurant during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in New Delhi, India on May 21, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

E-commerce companies are studying the new COVID-induced restrictions in Maharashtra, and are working on the logistics of complying with orders.

On April 4, the Maharashtra government said delivery executives will be required to get vaccinated at the earliest, or carry negative RT-PCR reports that will be valid for 15 days.

Starting from April 10, delivery personnel who are neither vaccinated nor carrying a negative COVID-19 test report will have to pay a penalty.

However, the order poses a conundrum as currently only those above 45 years of age are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

"We are studying the latest state government guidelines to continue deliveries during curfew hours and on weekends in Maharashtra. We continue to practice stringent preventive measures for the safety of our associates such as adherence to social distancing norms, mandatory use of face covering and daily temperature screenings for our delivery associates and people working in operations sites," an Amazon India spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

"We are covering the cost of vaccination as well as the RT-PCR tests required for our delivery fleet. Safety remains our top priority and therefore we are working with the authorities to ensure we continue to safely deliver food to those in need," a spokesperson for Zomato, a restaurant aggregator and food delivery startup, told Moneycontrol.

Mint separately reported that online retailers and and food-tech companies are expected to make a joint representation to the Maharashtra government, seeking extension of the deadline for vaccination and COVID-19 testing for delivery executives.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 5 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to lower the age criterion for vaccination to 25 years.

On April 5, Maharashtra reported a total of 47,288 new COVID-19 cases and 155 deaths in the previous 24-hour period, the highest daily surge among all states in the country.