Maharashtra’s dairy farmers among the lowest paid in country

Dairy farmers in Maharashtra, which ranks number 7 in milk production in India, are agitated over the extremely low milk rates in the state. As per the National Dairy Development Board data, compared to other states, the lowest rates in the cooperative sector are received by the dairy farmers in Maharashtra.

Amidst the crash in international prices of skimmed milk powder, farmers in Maharashtra are protesting against the rates offered by the cooperative sector of the state. According to a report in The Times of India, the rates are even lower than those offered by the private sector. Around 60% of the market in Maharashtra is controlled by the private sector. Cow’s milk is offered to the farmers at around Rs 16-19 per litre by Maharashtra’s private dairies. A slightly higher rate of 18.5 to Rs 23 per litre is offered by the Co-operative sector.

"The cooperative sector in Maharashtra is not strong and it is only because of this reason that Maharashtra has lower procurement rates compared to several other states. The co-operatives of the state tend to offer higher prices than the private sector,” said RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul.

Uttar Pradesh, which is the biggest producer in the country, is offering average procurement rate of Rs 25.6 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh, it is Rs 25 whereas in Rajasthan the rate Rs 23.6. The highest rate is offered by Gujarat, at Rs 29.5 whereas Rs 25 is offered by Punjab.

Barely 39% of the dairy trade is accounted in the state’s cooperative sector. Rajeev Jadhav, commissioner of the state dairy development, said: "They will be holding a meeting with dairies on Thursday to ask them to raise procurement price."

Arun Narke, director of Gokul- the largest milk cooperative in Maharashtra- said that the dairy sector in Maharashtra is fragmented and that seems to be the root cause of collective pricing becoming very difficult.