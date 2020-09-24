Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,282,963 with 19,164 new cases; toll up to 34,345 with 459 more deaths: Health Department

Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,82,963 on September 24 with addition of 19,164 cases, the state health department said. With 459 fatalities being reported during the day, the death toll in the state reached 34,345, it said.

A total of 17,185 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the recoveries in the state to 9,73,214, it said, adding that the state now has 2,74,993 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 2,163 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 1,92,427, while its death toll rose to 8,658 with 54 new fatalities.

Pune city added 1,572 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,47,634, while 26 deaths took place in the last 48 hours while 125 took place in the last one week. Another 78 deaths had taken place even before that, the official said.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 4,740 new cases, raising the region's total count to 4,53,457.

A total of 15,178 people have died so far in the region so far, the official said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 3,40,705 and death toll at 7,397.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 1,69,509 and death toll at 3,453.

Kolhapur division has reported 86,514 cases and 2,568 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 48,823 and death count at 1,257. Latur division has reported 50,763 cases until now and 1,394 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 37,207 cases while 812 people have succumbed to the infection until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 94,550 infections and 2,164 fatalities. 1,435 persons from outside Maharashtra were treated 1,435 persons for coronavirus in the state, and 122 of them died. A total of 18,83,912 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 33,412 others are placed in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 12,82,963, new cases: 19,164, death toll: 34,345, discharged: 9,73,214, active cases: 2,74,993, people tested so far: 61,90,389.