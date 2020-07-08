App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally jumps to 223,724; records 6,603 new cases

The COVID-19 fatality count grew by 198, which pushed the overall tally of victims in the state to 9,448, it said.

PTI

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra rose to 2,23,724 with the addition of 6,603 cases on Wednesday, the state health department said.

As many as 4,634 patientsrecovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals across the state, it added.

With this, the number of recovered patients has now gone up to 1,23,192. There are 91,084 active cases in the state at present, the department said.

So far, 11,61,311 people have been tested in Maharashtra.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 08:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

