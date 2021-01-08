Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count rises by 3,693, death toll by 73

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Friday increased to 19,61,975 with the addition of 3,693 cases, a state health official said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 73 patients during the day, the fatality count mounted to 49,970, he said.

A total of 2,890 patients were discharged from hospitals post-treatment on Friday, pushing the recovery count to 18,58,999.

There are 51,838 active cases in the state at present.

Mumbai city reported 654 positive cases on Friday, which pushed its overall infection count to 2,97,639, while its death toll rose to 11,173 with 11 fresh fatalities.

As 68,716 tests were conducted during the day, the number of people tested so far in the state has gone up to 1,32,67,917.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,287 new cases, raising the total to 6,73,120. As many as 19,217 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,67,995 and death toll at 4,975.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,86,645 and death toll at 11,376, the official said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,16,576 cases and 3,974 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 73,281 and death count at 1,953.

Latur division has reported 79,537 cases until now and 2,422 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 66,606 cases while 1,521 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,98,063 infections and 4,461 fatalities so far, the official informed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,61,975, new cases: 3,693, death toll: 49,970, discharged: 18,58,999, active cases: 51,838, people tested so far: 1,32,67,917.