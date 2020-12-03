Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count grows by 5,182, death toll by 115

A total of 8,066 patients were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 17,03,274.

Migrant laborers returning to the city for work undergo COVID-19 test in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.A nationwide coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government on March 25 caused many impoverished migrant workers in cities to lose their jobs. Many made grueling and dangerous trips back to their hometowns, with most public transport including trains halted under the lockdown. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on December 3 increased to 18,37,358 with the addition of 5,182 new cases, a state health official said.

The state reported 115 deaths on Thursday, which pushed the fatality count to 47,472, he said.

A total of 8,066 patients were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 17,03,274.

The number of active cases in the state is 85,535 now.

Mumbai city reported 878 positive cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall count to 2,83,696, while its death toll mounted to 10,931, of which 18 were reported during the day.

So far, 1,10,59,305 tests have been conducted in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 18,37,358, new cases: 5,182, death toll: 47,472, discharged: 17,03,274, active cases: 85,535, people tested so far: 1,10,59,305.