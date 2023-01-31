 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra: Woman paraded with garland of footwear in village for questioning husband's death

PTI
Jan 31, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

The incident occurred in Shivre village in Chandwad taluka, 65 km from Nashik city, on January 30.

A widow was beaten up, her face blackened, and she was paraded with a garland of footwear in a village in Nashik district of Maharashtra by some women after she doubted the circumstances surrounding the death of her husband, police said on Tuesday.

An official said the victim was recently injured in a road accident, following which her husband dropped her at her parent's place. He had also come to meet her twice with their daughters.

However, when she was at her parents' house she was told by her in-laws that her husband had died by suicide.