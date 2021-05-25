Maharashtra, Uttarakhand haven't received responses to global tenders for COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccine (Representative image)

Maharashtra and Uttarakhand state governments have so far not received responses to their global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"We haven't received any response to the global tender for vaccine procurement. We are requesting the Central govt to float tender and provide us vaccines," Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope was quoted as saying by ANI.

"So far no company has responded to the global tender for COVID19 vaccines procurement by the state government. The time for submission of interest for tender has been extended till 31st May," the Uttarakhand State Health Department said, as quoted by the news agency.

US-based pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna have declined the Delhi and Punjab governments' requests for vaccine doses, stating that they will deal directly with the Centre only.

Most states are facing shortage of doses and a few have halted vaccination for the 18-44 age group at government facilities.

According to latest data from the Union health ministry, 19.85 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in the country.

A total of 2.1 crore doses have been administered in Maharashtra so far, of which 1.66 crore are first doses and 44.06 lakh are second doses.

In Uttarakhand, 21.25 lakh first doses and 6.81 lakh doses have been given so far, totalling 28.07 lakh doses.