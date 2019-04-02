App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray calls for end to 'gundaraj' in Vasai-Virar

Thackeray embarked on a road show from Naigoan naka. and visited social and religious places. He also went to a Gurudwara and later had a dialogue with the Sikh community.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray started his party's election campaign Tuesday for Palghar Lok Sabha constituency and called for an end to "gundaraj" in Vasai-Virar region.

The Sena chief kicked off the campaign at Naigaon in Vasai.

Thackeray directed his party workers to observe "yuti dharma" and "mahayutidharma" and break the previous record of voting and remove "gundgiri" from Vasai-Virar.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and other alliance partners were participated in election campaigning wholeheartedly, adding that unprecedented crowds were seen in the Kolhapur rally held earlier.

He claimed the party would get more votes (seats) in the election compared to previous one.

Slamming the Congress party's manifesto, Thackeray said before coming up with a manifesto, the Congress should first talk about what it did when it was in power.

"I have not read the manifesto of the Congress party. I wonder what issues they might have taken up in the manifesto," he added.

"The importance of Kashmir's special status cannot be denied. There should be one law in the country. Terrorism, which has raised its ugly head in Kashmir, should be removed from its roots," Thackeray said.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 10:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Maharashtra #Palghar Lok Sabha constituency #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

