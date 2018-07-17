Maharashtra: Tribal school girls get Re 1 allowance from the government per day

For the past 25 years, the Maharashtra government has not revised the daily school allowance for tribal girls, offering a mere Re. 1 for every day that they attend classes. And this, despite the fact that the state lacks way behind in the national average for literacy in these regions. The activists working in these regions call this situation a cruel joke as with that amount of incentive, the students couldn’t even buy a pencil.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Lalsu Nagoti, a tribal rights activist in Gadchiroli district, said: “The dropout percentage among girl students from tribal communities is very high.

Most of them leave after Standard IV as schools in their villages don’t have higher classes. To study further, the girls have to travel to a nearby town or talukas. Majority of the families don’t have the resources to send their child.

In 1993, the Re.1 incentive had been brought out to encourage more girls in remote regions to attend schools. During the same period, the salaries of government workers have doubled while the incentive amount has remained the same.

The state legislature increased the salaries of MLAs and MCAs from Rs. 75,000 per month to Rs. 1.5 lacs. The pension of former legislator went from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000. A hike was also seen in legislator’s personal assistants’ wages from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000. But none of their thoughts was spared for the tribal girl student.

Nagoti also told that if the government was serious about improving the literacy rate in the state, improvement must immediately be made in the allowance rate.