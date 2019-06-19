App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra to hike MBBS seats by 2000 from next year

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan also told the Upper House that the government was in the process to hike seats for post-graduate medical courses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Maharashtra government will increase the existing number of MBBS seats by 2000 from the next year to accommodate more students, the Legislative Council was told June 19.

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan also told the Upper House that the government was in the process to hike seats for post-graduate medical courses.

He was responding to a calling attention raised by NCP's Hemant Takle.

Close

Currently, civic and state-run colleges in the state have around 3000 seats in all.

related news

Takle sought to know the stand of the government on granting reservation to Maratha students in post-graduate medical courses under the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) category against the backdrop of a supreme court judgement.

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao had last month signed an ordinance to provide quota under the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) Reservation Act, 2018 to candidates seeking admission to post-graduate medical courses.

Mahajan also admitted that some students faced difficulties during the admission procedure because of the 16 per cent reservation that came into effect for the Maratha community.

He assured the Council that the admission process would be more streamlined the next year.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had last month said that 16 per cent reservation given to the Maratha community under the SEBC category will not be applicable to admissions to the post-graduate (PG) medical and dental courses this year.

The government later approached the Supreme Court, which upheld the verdict of the High Court.

Many students, who had got admission to post-graduate medical courses under the SEBC quota, had appealed to the state government to find a suitable solution.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #MBBS

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.