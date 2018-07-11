Maharashtra to form multi-agency committee to tackle rain emergencies

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced setting up of a multi-agency coordination committee to tackle monsoon emergencies in the wake of an uproar over water-logging caused by heavy rain in Mumbai.

State Education Minister Vinod Tawde, who is also Guardian Minister for Mumbai, held a high-level meeting with top officials of various agencies at the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) headquarters and directed them to take utmost precautions to ensure that citizens do not face hardships in heavy rains.

The meeting was held in the wake of heavy downpour that lashed Mumbai for three consecutive days till yesterday.

The incessant downpour caused water-logging in many areas in the island city and suburbs, throwing the normal life out of gear.

An officer from BMC's Disaster Management Unit who attended the meeting said, "Tawde instructed the officers to provide all-out support to people in the event of flood and other emergencies. He also announced setting up of a coordination committee to ensure better coordination among various agencies".

The meeting was attended by BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, top officials of Central Railway and Western Railway, MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority), Mumbai Police and IMD (India Meteorological Department).

Tawde later told reporters that a coordination committee will be set up comprising an officer each from various agencies for better coordination so that (relief and rescue) work does not get hampered in absence of coordination.

The minister also announced that the BMC would now take a call on declaring a holiday for schools and colleges in the city in the event of heavy rain.

Tawde had faced criticism for declaring a holiday for schools in the rain-soaked city on July 9 in late morning when schools had already started by 7 AM.

"Disaster Management Unit of the BMC has now been entrusted to take a call on declaring a holiday for schools and colleges in the city (in event of heavy rains).

"Officials of the disaster management cell of the BMC will hold a meeting in the morning at 5 AM (on a day of heavy rain) and will decide by 6 AM whether holiday should be declared for all schools, including those affiliated to CBSE, ICSE board, and colleges or not. All schools will have to follow the directives of this cell," he said.