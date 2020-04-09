Maharashtra to deploy SRPF to ensure strict lockdown in congested areas

As the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,364, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on April 9 said the state has decided to deploy State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to enforce the lockdown 'strictly'.

"The state police has done a good job, but for the lockdown to be more effective, we have decided to deploy SRPF in congested areas so that the lockdown can be enforced more strictly," Tope said in a video message while briefing about decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting on April 9.

He added that during his visit to Mumbai's Dharavi, where 14 positive cases have been reported so far, he observed that the public toilets in the area are used by a lot of people during the course of the day.

"Public toilets are very crowded, so there are a lot of sanitation issues. We have decided that with the help of the fire brigade, we will be cleaning public toilets every hour or two hours using the power jets," Tope said, adding that drones will also be used for sanitising crowded and dense places.

Tope said that the state government has decided that it will also be opening schools for those who live in densely packed homes.

"We have observed that those who live with 10-15 others in small rooms come out on the streets, so for them we will open existing school buildings where proper social distancing will be maintained," Tope said.

Maharashtra reported 25 deaths in the past 24 hours on April 9 and 229 new cases. Pune district recorded the most amount of cases at 14, followed by Mumbai, which recorded nine deaths.