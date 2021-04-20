Maharashtra tightens COVID-19 curbs, grocery shops to stay open only from 7-11 am till May 1

Representative image: AFP

The Maharashtra government on April 20 announced the tightening of the COVID-19 curbs, with grocery and other permitted shops allowed to remain open for only four hours till May 1.

Since April 15, Maharashtra has been put under lockdown-like restrictions. As per the guidelines that were unveiled last week, the grocery shops and other essential service providers were allowed to operate from 7 am till 8 pm.

Considering the continuing surge in new infections, speculations were rife that the government may further tighten the norms.

The revised 'Break The Chain' orders issued by the Maharashtra government allow vegetable vendors, fruit sellers, meat, egg, fish and chicken sellers to also operate only for a four-hour period - stretching from 7 am to 11 am.

"Shops related to agricultural implements and farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals as well as for organisations to be open only between 7 am to 11 am," the order further stated.

Home delivery from the above shops, however, may be allowed between 7 am to 8 pm by the local administration, the order clarified. The timings for such deliveries "may be changed by the local authority", it added.

All other restrictions, as announced in the order issued on April 13, would remain in effect till May 1, the government said.

Even a week after the imposition of restrictions, the number of COVID-19 cases have continued to hover around the 60,000-mark in Maharashtra. State Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on April 19 that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may take a call on imposing a "strict lockdown" in the next two days.