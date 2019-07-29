App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra tiger count at 312; increase from 190 in 2014: Report

The tiger population in the country has grown from 1,400 in 2014 to 2,977 in 2019, according to the report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018 has put the number of tigers in Maharashtra at 312, up from 190 in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 29 released the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018 and said the country has emerged as of one of the biggest and safest habitats for tigers in the world.

The tiger population in the country has grown from 1,400 in 2014 to 2,977 in 2019, according to the report.

A statement from the Maharashtra Forest department on July 29 said the tiger count in the state had increased by 64 percent, and 20 percent nationwide.

The release said the enhanced numbers are due to stringent measures taken for tiger conservation.

It informed that the Maharashtra government was planning an e-surveillance mechanism to track tiger movement in the state.
tags #environment #India

