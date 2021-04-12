Maharashtra state board exams postponed amid COVID-19 surge

Representational image

The class 10th and 12th state board examinations in Maharashtra have been postponed amid the sharp COVID-19 surge, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on April 12.

"Given the current COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we have postponed state board exams for class 10th and 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority," Gaikwad said in a video statement issued on her social media handle.

As per the now-scrapped schedule, Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams for class 10th students were to be held from April 29 to May 20, via the offline mode, and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams for Class 12th were to be conducted from April 23 to May 21.

"We'll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates," Gaikwad added.

Scores of students in the state, along with a section of opposition parties, had demanded the government to defer or cancel the examinations in view of the health crisis.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, in a press briefing earlier this month, demanded the promotion of class 10th and 12th students to the next grades without offline examinations.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, while lauding the state government's decision to postpone the board exams, questioned the Centre for not taking a "uniform decision" on the conduct of exams amid the pandemic.

"The state government of Maharashtra, in interest of the safety of students, while still awaiting a response from Centre on the plea for uniform decision for all boards, has taken a call to postpone the state board exams for 10th and 12th. Hoping others follow and Centre takes the right call," she said.

The Union Education Ministry has so far refrained from postponing the dates of CBSE examinations. The class 10th and 12th exams for students affiliated with the central board are scheduled to begin from May 4 and continue till mid-June.