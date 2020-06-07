Maharashtra starts 'Mission Begin Again' Phase 3 on June 8: What is allowed, what is not

On June 8, Maharashtra will enter into the phase three of what the state government has called 'Mission Begin Again' to ease lockdown restrictions and gradually open up economic activity in the state.

The first phase involved allowing outdoor physical activities and activities related to self-employed people, including garages, plumbers etc while the government permitted markets, market areas and shops, among others, to open up during the second phase.

Here's what will be allowed in the third phase of the easing of lockdown restrictions:

1. All private offices can operate with up to 10 percent strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home. However all the employers will take sensitisation programs to educate the employees to take adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable groups especially the elderly are not infected.

2. In the rest of the State except the areas covered in clause 6, all activities, which are not in clause 8 of this order and which are not explicitly prohibited or banned, shall continue to be permitted, with following conditions.

a. No permission is needed from any govt. authorities for permitted activities.

b. Outdoor portions of Sport complexes and Stadia and other open to sky public spaces will be permitted to remain open for individual exercises; however, spectators and group activities will not be allowed. No activities will be permitted in the indoor portion or indoor stadium. All physical exercise & activities will be done with social distancing norms.

c. All public and private transport will follow passenger management: 1. Two Wheeler: 1 rider 11. Three Wheeler: 1 + 2 111. Four Wheeler: 1 + 2 d. Intra-district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50% capacity per bus with physical distancing and sanitation measures.

e. Inter-district bus service orders will not be permitted. Orders will be separately issued in this regard.

f. All markets/shops will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If any crowding or failure of social distancing norms is seen, then authorities will immediately close down.

The following activities, however, will remain prohibited across the state:

i. Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc.

ii. International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

iii. Metro Rail.

iv. Passenger Movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP)

v. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

vi. Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations.

vii. Religious places/ places of worship for public

viii. Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlours.

ix. Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services.