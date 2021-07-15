Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE likely to announce class 10 result today on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2021 will be available on the official website of the Board, mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the results of the Maharashtra board Class 10 exams soon.

As per the media reports, MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2021 can be expected on July 15. Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2021 will be available on the official website of the Board, mahresult.nic.in.

Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra Education minister previously said that Maharashtra Board class 10 results would be declared by July 15 although no exact date for the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2021 is announced by the board.

The Maharashtra government cancelled the exam for the Class 10 board for 2021 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. On the basis of marks obtained by the students in the internal examination of Class 9 and Class 10, MSBSHSE Class 10 results will be prepared.

An official notification said that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to pass all students.

Here are the steps to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2021

-Visit official website of Maharashtra board maharashtraeducation.com.

-Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 10 results 2021’ link.

-Fill in your credentials and log in.

-Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will appear on your screen

-For future reference, download and take a printout of the result