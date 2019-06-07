App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 to be out on June 8 at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare Maharashtra SSC result 2019 on June 8 at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 on June 8 at 1 pm on its official website mahresult.nic.in. The board confirmed the SSC Result 2019 date and time in a notification on its website today.

MSBSHSE Class 10th result or MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019 can also be checked on other private results websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The SSC Result 2019 Maharashtra Board this year is for almost 1.8 million students who appeared for the SSC Class 10th board examination between March 1 and 22.

Here is how you can check the MSBSHSE Maharashtra 10th Result 2019:

- Log on to http://mahresult.nic.in/

- Click on the 'Maharashtra SSC Result 2019' tab

- Enter your roll number and click on 'Submit'

- Save the results for the future reference

Maharashtra SSC Results are among the last ones to be released. Most other major states including Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have released the results of the Class 10 board examinations.


A total of 17,51,353 students had appeared for MSBSHSE Class 10th last year, out of which 15,65,884 students were declared "passed". The overall passing percentage was 89.41.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #India

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

