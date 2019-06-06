App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: No official announcement on date yet

It is likely that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education could announce the date this week

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has not yet announced the official date of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019. It is likely that the date will be announced by the end of this week.

This year almost 1.8 million students appeared for the Class 10 board examination of the Maharashtra state board between March 1 and 22.

Here is how you can check the results of Maharashtra SSC 2019:

- Log on to http://mahresult.nic.in/

- Click on the 'Maharashtra SSC Result 2019' tab

- Enter your roll number and click on 'Submit'

- Save the results for the future reference

Maharashtra SSC Results are among the last ones to be released. Most other major states including Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have released the results of the Class 10 board examinations.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 09:13 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

