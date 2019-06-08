App
Jun 08, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra SSC result 2019 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Result declared; check scores on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra Class 10th results 2019 at 1 pm today

highlights

  • Jun 08, 01:09 PM (IST)

    If you are unable to check on mahresult.nic.in, here's where you can check the scores http://www.examresults.net/maharashtra/MSBSHSE-maharashtra-board-ssc-result-10th/

  • Jun 08, 01:03 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra SSC Results declared. Website mahresult.nic.in crashes.

  • Jun 08, 12:57 PM (IST)

    Steps to check the Maharashtra SSC result 2019:

    Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC 2019 Class 10 results, students can visit mahresult.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on the link that says “Maharashtra SSC Result 2019”

    Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, registration number, etc

    Step 4: Click on submit button to get your result

    Step 5: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded

    Step 6: Take a print out for future reference

  • Jun 08, 12:22 PM (IST)

    The Maharashtra State Board conducted MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th board examinations for the academic year 2018-19 between March 1 and March 22. MSBSHSE will release the Maharashtra Board Class 10th results for over 17 lakh students. The result will help qualified students decide which stream they will pursue in their Class 12, i.e. Higher Secondary Education.

  • Jun 08, 12:01 PM (IST)

    Konkan was declared the Topper District in Maharashtra with the highest passing percentage of 88.38 percent.

  • Jun 08, 11:53 AM (IST)

    The passing percentage of girls is 82.82%, while 72.18% boys have passed the examination.

  • Jun 08, 11:41 AM (IST)

    Ahead of the declaration of Class 10th result 2019, the Maharashtra Board has released passing percentage of students. A total of 77.10% students have cleared the examinations.

  • Jun 08, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra Class 10th results 2019 at 1 pm on June 8 on its official websites - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

  • Jun 08, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Hell and welcome to Moneycontrol! This blog tracks the Class 10th results of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Stay tuned for updates.

