Maharashtra SSC result 2019 LIVE: 77.10% students clear MSBSHSE Class 10 examinations

Live now
Jun 08, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Total apssing percetage is 77.10%
Results will be declared at 1 pm
Maharashtra SSC result 2019 to be out at 1 pm: how to check scores on mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the 2019 SSC Class 10 results at 1 pm on June 8.
Konkan was declared the Topper District in Maharashtra with the highest passing percentage of 88.38 percent.
The passing percentage of girls is 82.82%, while 72.18% boys have passed the examination.
Ahead of the declaration of Class 10th result 2019, the Maharashtra Board has released passing percentage of students. A total of 77.10% students have cleared the examinations.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra Class 10th results 2019 at 1 pm on June 8 on its official websites - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
Hell and welcome to Moneycontrol! This blog tracks the Class 10th results of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Stay tuned for updates.