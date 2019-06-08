App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Presented By
Jun 08, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra SSC result 2019 LIVE: 77.10% students clear MSBSHSE Class 10 examinations

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra Class 10th results 2019 at 1 pm today

highlights

  • Jun 08, 12:01 PM (IST)

    Konkan was declared the Topper District in Maharashtra with the highest passing percentage of 88.38 percent.

  • Jun 08, 11:53 AM (IST)

    The passing percentage of girls is 82.82%, while 72.18% boys have passed the examination.

  • Jun 08, 11:41 AM (IST)

    Ahead of the declaration of Class 10th result 2019, the Maharashtra Board has released passing percentage of students. A total of 77.10% students have cleared the examinations.

  • Jun 08, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra Class 10th results 2019 at 1 pm on June 8 on its official websites - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

  • Jun 08, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Hell and welcome to Moneycontrol! This blog tracks the Class 10th results of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Stay tuned for updates.

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.