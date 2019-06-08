Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Girls outshine boys – 5 things to know

A total of 77.10 percent students have cleared the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 10 examination 2019.

The data was shared by the Maharashtra State Board before declaring the result on June 8. The result will be released at 1 pm. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check it at the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Before the result is announced, here are five things to know:

>Total passing percentage of students is 77.10

>The passing percentage of girls is 82.82

>A total of 72.18 percent boys have passed the examination

>Konkan was declared the Topper District in Maharashtra with the highest passing percentage of 88.38 percent.

>The result will help qualified students decide which stream they will pursue in their Class 12 Higher Secondary Education.

The examination was conducted between March 1 and March 22, in which over 17 lakh appeared.