App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Girls outshine boys – 5 things to know

The data was shared by the Maharashtra State Board before declaring the result on June 8

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A total of 77.10 percent students have cleared the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 10 examination 2019.

The data was shared by the Maharashtra State Board before declaring the result on June 8. The result will be released at 1 pm. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check it at the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

For the live updates of the Maharashtra State Board Class 10 results 2019, follow our LIVE blog

Close

Before the result is announced, here are five things to know:

related news

>Total passing percentage of students is 77.10

>The passing percentage of girls is 82.82

>A total of 72.18 percent boys have passed the examination

Also read | Maharashtra SSC result 2019 to be out at 1 pm; how to check scores on mahresult.nic.in

>Konkan was declared the Topper District in Maharashtra with the highest passing percentage of 88.38 percent.

>The result will help qualified students decide which stream they will pursue in their Class 12 Higher Secondary Education.

The examination was conducted between March 1 and March 22, in which over 17 lakh appeared.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #education #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.