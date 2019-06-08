Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 declared; check scores on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra Class 10th results 2019 on its official websites - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra board has declared some details of the results such as the overall passing percentage and the pass percentage for boys and girls. Overall 77 percent of the nearly 17 lakh students have passed the Class 10th Results. About 82.82 percent of the girls have passed while 72.18 percent of the boys have passed the Maharashtra board SSC exam 2019.

The Maharashtra State Board conducted MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th board examinations for the academic year 2018-19 between March 1 and March 22. MSBSHSE will release the Maharashtra Board Class 10th results for over 17 lakh students. The result will help qualified students decide which stream they will pursue in their Class 12, i.e. Higher Secondary Education.

Steps to check the Maharashtra SSC result 2019:

Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC 2019 Class 10 results, students can visit mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Maharashtra SSC Result 2019”

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, registration number, etc

Step 4: Click on submit button to get your result

Step 5: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded

Step 6: Take a print out for future reference

Alternatively, students can check Maharashtra SSC 2019 Class 10 results on examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. Students can open any of these websites and select “Maharashtra”. Look for the link which says "SSC Results Click Here". Fill up the required details to view the results.

Click on these links to land directly to the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results’ pages (alternative):