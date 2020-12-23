MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam 2020 result declared: Check results online at maharesult.nic.in

Students can now check their individual results on the board official website.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 05:55 PM IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the SSC and HSC supplementary exam results on December 23 at 1 pm. Students can now check their individual results on the board's official website, maharesult.nic.in.

The supplementary exams are held for those students who are unable to clear all subjects in their annual exams or for those students who fail in one or more subjects.

Here's how students can check their results:

  • Visit official website i.e. maharesult.nic.in

  • Click on Link for SSC / HSC Supplementary Result

  • Enter your exam roll number and mothers name

  • Verify and submit the details on the website

  • Your Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

The Maharashtra SSC supplementary exam was conducted from November 20 to December 5 while the HSC supplementary exam was conducted from November 20 to December 10.

The practical and grade examination of SSC was held from November 18 to December 5 while the HSC oral exam was held from November 18 to December 10.

As per a Jagran Josh report, a total of 44,088 students had registered for SSC supplementary exams, of which 41,397 had appeared for the same. As many as 13,495 students have cleared the exam.

A total of 69,542 had registered for the HSC supplementary exams of which 69,274 appeared. The number of students who cleared the exams were 12,751, the report said.

Recently, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said considering the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be feasible to hold board examinations in January and February next year.
TAGS: #education #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
first published: Dec 23, 2020 05:55 pm

