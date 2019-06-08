App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra SSC exam results: Over 77% pass, girls outshine boys

Speaking about the results, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said internal evaluation of 20 marks was discontinued last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra registered a pass percentage of 77.10 percent in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, results of which were declared June 8.

The pass percentage of girls at 82.82 was 10.64 percent more than the 72.18 notched up by boys, a statement from the Pune-based State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board informed.

However, the statement added that the pass percentage for this year was 12.31 percent less than the previous year.

It said that out of a total of 16,39,862 students from nine divisions across the state, the number of students who appeared for the SSC exams held in March stood at 16,18,602, of which 12,47,903, or 77.10 percent, passed.

Konkan division had the best pass percentage at 88.38 while Nagpur made up the rear at 67.27, the Board statement said, adding that 1,794 schools across Maharashtra achieved a cent per cent pass record.

The nine divisions in Maharashtra are Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

Speaking about the results, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said internal evaluation of 20 marks was discontinued last year.

The internal evaluation system existed between 2008 and 2018.

In 2007, when the system wasn't there, the result was 78 percent and when the system was introduced the following year, it shot up to 87.41 percent.

"With the marks they have got, students can understand their capability and shape their careers accordingly," Tawde said.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 06:00 pm

