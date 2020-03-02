Maharashtra SSC Board exam begins on March 3

More than 17 lakh students from across Maharashtra are expected to appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for class 10 beginning Tuesday.

State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairperson Shakuntala Kale said on Monday that the SSC exam based on the new syllabus will be organised across nine divisions--Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Konkan, Latur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Kolhapur--during March 3 to 23.

A total of 17,65,000 students are expected to appear for the exam.

"The students should follow only official schedule of the examination that was published by the state board," Kale added.