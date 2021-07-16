MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2021: MSBSHSE to announce class 10 result at 1 pm today

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2021: The results can be checked at MSBSHSE's official website mahresult.nic.in

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST
The results will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the students in the internal examinations of Class 9 and Class 10. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce results of the Maharashtra board Class 10 examinations at 1 pm on July 16.

Maharashtra's education minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed the same in a tweet.

The results can be checked at MSBSHSE's official website mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra government had cancelled the exams for the Class 10 board for 2021 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. The results will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the students in the internal examinations of Class 9 and Class 10.

An official notification said that the MSBSHSE has decided to pass all students.

Here are the steps to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2021

> Visit official website of Maharashtra board maharashtraeducation.com.

> Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 10 results 2021’ link.

> Fill in your credentials and log in.

> Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will appear on your screen

> For future reference, download and take a printout of the result
first published: Jul 16, 2021 08:50 am

